The online accommodation booking platform, Aura, is currently running #TheAuraExperience Promo Aura by Transcorp Hotels, the online platform for booking accommodation, food and experiences has said a couple stand a chance of winning a free night staycation to celebrate Valentine’s Day. The company, a subsidiary of NGX-listed Transcorp Hotels Plc., stated this at an event on Thursday where it hosted some of its stakeholders.

The promo requires users to book accommodation, order food, or book experiences worth at least N100,000 during the promo period, to qualify for a draw where two winners would emerge. Throughout the promo period which ends on January 30, 2022, users of Aura can also enjoy discounts of up to 25 per cent on selected accommodation, food and experiences.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Aura is committed to providing people with unique homes and hotels when they are away from home. The platform is also set up to help users order great food at restaurants close to them and find things to do to make every moment memorable. This promo is our way of encouraging more people to experience Aura as we continue to spread happiness by creating memorable experiences through all our touch points,” said Ifeoma Okafor-Obi, Business Development Director (Aura) at the event which held at Metro Apartments in Lagos, one of the apartments listed on Aura by Transcorp Hotels.