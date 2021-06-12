Serge Aurier has reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain.

Football Insider claims the full-back is on the verge of completing a move to the French giants after agreeing to sign a four-year deal.

Manchester United have registered their interest in Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman – according to SPORT1.

The Red Devils will look to bring in the 24-year-old if they fail to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

Coman would like to extend his stay at Allianz Arena, but his representatives are ready to listen to offers in the summer window.