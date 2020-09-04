Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, on Friday, distributed over 100 jeeps to some of the traditional rulers of various communities in the state. The vehicles christened Ikenga by its manufacturer, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing [IVM], were presented to them at Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka.

This came about two weeks after Prince Arthur Eze, an international oil magnate, reportedly distributed vehicles to the 13 traditional rulers who were suspended by the governor for following him (Eze) to see President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Eze and Obiano have been at war over sundry issues that largely bother on the governance of the state wherein the former accused the latter of poor performance, maladministration and frittering away of the state revenues including the local government allocations.

Obiano, through the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Don Adinuba, had in turn dismissed the allegations, describing them as baseless.

But handing over the vehicles, the governor said that the jeeps were meant to assist the monarchs in the discharge of their duties. He said that he had a lot of respect for the traditional rulers and therefore would continue to care about their welfare.

Although the number of the vehicles were not captured in the governor’s speech, Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Greg Obi, told newsmen that the vehicles were 144 in number.

Responding, the Chairman of the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council and the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, commended the governor for the kind gesture and assured him that the monarchs would put the vehicles to the best use.