Austin Adigwe is not only a gospel musician, he is a banker and a part time lecturer.. He recently released his debut album titled A Great God. The album contains tracks like He Never fails, We Adore You, A Great God, In You Alone I Trust.

Adigwe says because of the grace of God in his life, he has been able to combine all these jobs effectively.

” When you approach your job/work with passion, his love and passion, and time management, it becomes an interesting routine that keeps you going. I am able to combine my jobs effectively because of:Talking about his music, the gospel artiste says his songs are about love and hope and it is universal which speaks to different societal problems plaguing the world from hopelessness to trust issues that promotes hatred, crime and criminality.

For example, songs like Jesus Never Fails, You Alone Can Heal, Love in Crisis, A Great God, Chioma, Lifted, speak to restoration of hope, healing, Love, prayer for Nigeria, supplication to God and acknowledgement of God’s power respectively.

” A Great God is a collection of four inspirational songs that aims to make people have genuine repentance, faith in God, restore hope and to give meaning to people in every stage of their lives. When he celebrated his birthday, he also released a song, ” Chioma’ as a way of showing gratitude to God for what He has done in his life.The gospel musician collaborated with a Ghanaian gospel artiste Joe Boampong in a yet to be released song titled “A call to Love” which is a direct response to the growing intolerance between Nigeria and Ghana. The song was released in Ghana in August and it enjoys massive airplay and downloads and the song will be released in Nigeria in November.He enjoins up and coming gospel musicians to concentrate on messages with scriptural contents while their primary purpose is to to impact on lives and win souls for Christ. ” Other material rewards would come according to His riches and at the appointed time. They should ensure they pay attention to their studies or trade which would support their ability to sustain the ministry in future.While some parents will not want to go into the music industry, Adigwe notes he will encourage his children to do so. My children are passionate about music and my first son, plays sax while my daughter is a keyboardist. It is my desire that they should follow in my footstep and impact lives for Christ.