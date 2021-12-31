Australia is already five hours into the year 2022, as the country celebrated its entry into the new year when it was 2pm Nigerian time.

But after a tumultuous 2021 the prime minister, Scott Morrison, said Australians had much to be thankful for. “Despite the pandemic, despite the floods, the fires, continuing drought in some areas, the cyclones, the lockdowns, even mice plagues, Australia is stronger today than we were a year ago. And we’re safer,” he said in a New Year’s Eve message.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Similarly, China has welcomed the year 2022 , just at 5pm Nigerian time with President Xi Jinping vowing to tackle risks that could disrupt his nation’s march toward development, as he entered a pivotal political year facing a host of economic challenges made worse by the pandemic.