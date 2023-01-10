By Monica Iheakam

The world football governing body, FIFA, has again excluded Nigerian referees from those who will be officiating at the forthcoming 2023 women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

The FIFA Referees Committee on Monday announced the names of the match officials selected for the tournament billed to kick off from July 20- August 20, 2023.

A total of 33 referees, 55 assistant referees and 19 video match officials (VMOs) will form the FIFA Team One and have been chosen in close cooperation with the six confederations based on the officials quality and the performances delivered at FIFA tournaments as well as other international and domestic competitions in recent years.

FIFA, has however, shortlisted seven other African referees among 33 referees, 55 assistant referees and 19 VAR officials who will be selected for the tournament.

Togolese referee Amedome Vincentia is among the seven (7) referees from Africa that made the list.

Other African referees listed are Makalima Akhona (South Africa), Kone Fanta (Mali), Mukasanga Salima (Rwanda), Chikotesha Diana (Zambia), Njoroge Mary (Kenya) and Atezambong Fono Carine