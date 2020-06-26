Australia and New Zealand have been awarded the hosting rights for the FIFA 2023 Women’s World Cup.

The FIFA Council voted to award the ninth edition of the Women’s World Cup to the trans-Tasman bid during an online meeting.

It had been considered the front-runner in the bid race, having received the higher score of 4.1 in the FIFA evaluation report published earlier this month.

Colombia, the only other contender, scored 2.8 in the evaluation report and obtained 13 votes.

In the evaluation report, the Australia and New Zealand bid was praised for its commercial potential in particular.

“The Australia/New Zealand 2023 bid provides a variety of very good options in terms of sporting and general infrastructure,” the report said.