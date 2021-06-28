From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Governor General of the Commonwealth of Australia, David Hurley, has commended the Federal Government on its fight against terrorism by jointly collaborating with neighbouring countries.

Hurley hailed the government while receiving a letter of credence from the Nigerian High Commissioner to Australia, Anderson Madubike.

While welcoming Madubike to Australia, Hurley expressed delight at the current state of the cordial relations between Australia and Nigeria.

Hurley further commended Nigeria for its role in promoting peace and stability in the West African sub-region and other parts of Africa.

The governor general reiterated that Nigeria, being the regional power in Africa and an in-road to the West African sub-region in terms of trade and investment, was very important and strategic to Australia.

In his remarks, Madubike appreciated Hurley for accepting him as the Nigerian High Commissioner to the Commonwealth of Australia.

The former consul general of Nigeria in Shanghai, China, conveyed the best wishes of President Muhammadu Buhari and the good people of Nigeria to Hurley.

While noting the very cordial relations that exist between Nigeria and Australia, Madubike assured Hurley that the cordial relations between the two friendly countries would grow from strength to strength during his tour of duty.

Speaking further, the Nigeria envoy informed the governor general that Nigeria used to have a monolithic economy, but the present and past governments have been making concerted efforts to diversify the economy, hence more emphasis is being focused on agriculture, infrastructure development and the development of solid minerals.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.