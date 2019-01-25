Naomi Osaka and Petra Kvitova meet in the Australian Open final today amid high emotional stakes and with the world number one ranking on the line.

Osaka, who received her US Open trophy in tears, and to boos, after Serena Williams’ meltdown, can become the first player since 2001 to follow her maiden Grand Slam title with another.

Kvitova, meanwhile, is in a first major final since being stabbed in 2016.

The winner will replace Simona Halep as world number one.

Japanese 21-year-old Osaka is aiming to become the first player since American Jennifer Capriati in 2001 to win back-to-back majors after a maiden triumph.

She hit 15 aces and 56 winners as she beat Czech seventh seed Karolina Pliskova, who knocked out 23-time Grand Slam champion Williams in the semi-finals.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova, 28, eased to a 7-6 (7-2) 6-0 win over unseeded American Danielle Collins.

Top seed Novak Djokovic set up a tantalising Australian Open final against Rafael Nadal by thrashing Lucas Pouille in a one-sided semi-final.

The Serb, 31, needed just one hour and 23 minutes to win 6-0 6-2 6-2.

Djokovic broke serve seven times as he outclassed 24-year-old Frenchman Pouille, seeded 28th and in his first Grand Slam semi-final.

Djokovic and Spaniard Nadal – who have 31 Grand Slams titles between them – meet on Sunday.