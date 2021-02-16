World number one, Ashleigh Barty eased into the quarterfinal of the Australian Open with a victory against American Shelby Rogers.

Barty had to make do without a home crowd at the Rod Laver Arena, but took just 71 minutes to defeat Rogers 6-3, 6-4.

The 24-year-old is aiming to become the first Australian to win the women’s singles contest at the Grand Slam since Christine O’Neil in 1978.

She reached the semi-finals last year, competing off the back of a French Open triumph in 2019, but lost out to eventual winner Sofia Kenin of the United States.

“It’s really exciting to be through to another quarter-final,” said Barty. “If you had told me this would have happened in pre-season I would’ve had a massive smile on my face.

“I just love being at home, I love being in Australia and sharing it with my friends and family.”

Barty is now set to face Czech player Karolína Muchová, who got past Belgium’s Elise Mertens 7-6, 7-5.

Jessica Pegula and Jennifer Brady will contest an all-American quarterfinal after both won their respective fourth-round ties.

Pegula stunned fifth seed Elina Svitolina, battling against the Ukrainian to triumph 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, while Brady beat Croatia’s Donna Vekić 6-1 7-5.

In the men’s contest, Spain’s Rafael Nadal reached his 43rd Grand Slam quarter-final after comfortably defeating Italy’s Fabio Fognini 6-3 6-4 6-2.

Despite his impressive Grand Slam record, Nadal has only taken the Australian Open title once, triumphing in 2009.

He will meet Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final eight.

Greece’s Tsitsipas had been afforded a walkover after Italian opponent Matteo Berrettini withdrew from the tournament with an abdominal injury.

Daniil Medvedev set up a quarterfinal clash with fellow Russian Andrey Rublev following a comprehensive 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 victory over American Mackenzie McDonald.

Rublev had been winning 6-2, 7-6 in his fourth-round match before Casper Ruud of Norway withdrew with an abdominal injury.

No Russian male has won a Grand Slam since Marat Safin in Melbourne in 2005.

The first quarterfinals in the men and women’s events are scheduled for tomorrow.