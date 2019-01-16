Associated Press

Aryna Sabalenka had just beaten Katie Boulter in straight sets in Melbourne Arena when she flung her headband into the crowd in celebration.

Then the fun began.

Two fans grabbed it at the same time, and neither was prepared to let it go.

For the next several minutes, the women tugged one way, then the next, both trying to gain control of the coveted souvenir.

In the end, video circulating on social media showed tournament security staff intervening in an attempt to defuse the situation.

"I'll never let go!" Neither of these ladies were letting go of Aryna Sabalenka's headband at the #AusOpen and it ended with both women being escorted out of the stadium! 😂pic.twitter.com/fjbZUrNhMy — Coral (@Coral) January 16, 2019

There was no immediate comment from Australian Open officials as to whether the women were ejected from the stadium.