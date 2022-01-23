Russian world number two Daniil Medvedev reached the Australian Open fourth round with a straight-set win over Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp.

The 2021 finalist claimed a comfortable 6-4 6-4 6-2 win against the world number 57 inside Margaret Court Arena.

The US Open champion will play American Maxime Cressy in the last 16 after he beat Australian Christopher O’Connell.

However, fifth seed Andrey Rublev is out after the Russian lost to Croatia’s Marin Cilic in four sets.

Cilic, a finalist in 2018, prevailed 7-5 7-6 (7-3) 3-6 6-3 to set up a meeting with Canadian ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Auger-Aliassime, 21, earlier beat Britain’s Dan Evans 6-4 6-1 6-1.

Meanwhile, Greek fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas progressed with victory in four sets against Benoit Paire.

Two-time semi-finalist Tsitsipas, 23, recorded a 6-3 7-5 6-7 (2-7) 6-4 victory on Rod Laver Arena against Frenchman Paire, ranked 56th.

After coming through an entertaining four-set match against Australian Nick Kyrgios, Medvedev encountered few problems against the only player to win a set against him on his run to the US Open title in September.