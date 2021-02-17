Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka will face off in a blockbuster Australian Open semi-final after both impressed on Tuesday.

Williams gained revenge for her 2019 Wimbledon final defeat by beating Simona Halep 6-3 6-3 while Osaka was a 6-2 6-2 winner against the tricky Hsieh Su-wei.

The most stressful moment of Osaka’s day came when she decided to show her artistic side when signing the camera lens. It did not quite go to plan.

“I wasn’t going to do anything but I saw everyone else writing cool things,” she said. “I was like, ‘This is my chance to hopefully draw something cute’. Then it turned out ugly. And you can’t even tell what it is. So, yeah, it’s a cat.”