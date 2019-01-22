Serena Williams remained on course for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title after outlasting world No 1 Simona Halep in a fabulous contest to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals.

Williams had looked in ominous form so far at Melbourne Park as she seek one more Grand Slam title to put her alongside Margaret Court’s record 24 titles.

And the 37-year-old extended her winning record over the Romanian to 9-1, with a bruising 6-1 4-6 6-4 victory on Rod Laver Arena yesterday.

Speaking on court, Williams said: “It was a really intense match, some incredible points. I love playing tennis, I love this court and it’s really cool to be back out here playing.

“I really needed to elevate my game and there’s a reason why. She’s a great player. I had to just play a little bit like I knew I could and I did, and I think hopefully that was the difference.

“I’m such a fighter, I never give up. There’s definitely something that’s innate.”