Austrian Dominic Thiem will not play safe when he attempts to upset seven-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic in the men’s final on Sunday.

The 26-year-old said he was prepared to take it up to the veteran as he attempts to become just the second player other than Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer to win the title since 2005.

“I think I have to keep a good balance. Of course, I have to risk a lot,” he said.

“I have to go for many shots. At the same time, of course, not too much. That’s a very thin line. In the last match against him, I hit that line perfectly in London.”

Thiem has a good recent record against Djokovic, winning four of their past five encounters including two wins last year, but he will be the underdog against the 32-year-old Serbian who has never lost a final at the Australian Open.

“We are playing in tough times, we young players. We always have to beat all these unbelievable legends,” Thiem said.

“It’s absolutely his comfort zone here.”

Thiem said his experience in the French Open finals in 2018 and 2019 – when he lost to Nadal – gave him confidence he could perform well against Djokovic.