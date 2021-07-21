(dpa/NAN)
Equestrian Australia on Wednesday said it provisionally suspended showjumper Jamie Kermond from the Tokyo Olympics after he returned a positive sample for cocaine.
The Australian governing body said Kermond returned a positive A-sample for a metabolite of cocaine following a test conducted by Sport Integrity Australia on June 26.
“Cocaine is prohibited In-Competition by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Australian National Anti-Doping Policy 2021,” Equestrian Australia said in a statement.
Kermond, who was due to make his Olympic debut in Tokyo, “is prohibited from participating in any WADA-compliant event, including the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, while the provisional suspension is in place,” the statement said.
Under Australia’s anti-doping policy, the 36-year-old can request to have his B-sample analysed.
Leave a Reply