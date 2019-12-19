Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales on Thursday declared its second emergency in as many months as extreme heat and strong winds stoked over 100 bushfires, including three major blazes on Sydney’s doorstep.

A day after Australia recorded its hottest day on record; thick smoke blanketed the harbour city, shrouded the Opera House and brought many outdoor activities to a halt.

The state of emergency declaration gave fire-fighters broad powers to control government resources, force evacuations, close roads, and shut down utilities across New South Wales, which is home to at least 8 million people.

Authorities said almost 120 fires remained ablaze by late afternoon, over half of which are uncontrolled, and with temperatures forecast to top 45 degrees Celsius (113°F) in some areas, officials warned residents to be on high alert.

“The firefront has been spreading very quickly and intensely,” NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told newsmen in Sydney.

Fitzsimmons said that two firefighters had been taken to hospital with burns to their faces and airways, adding: “It’s still a very difficult and dangerous set of circumstances.”

Days out from Christmas, a time when many Australians head to the coast for the holidays, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has advised people to make sure they are prepared to change your plans should circumstances change.

In Shoalhaven, a popular coastal destination some 190 km south of Sydney, local mayor Amanda Findley said people were poised to evacuate.

“There is a large amount of smoke looming over the city, which shows how close the fire is.

“It is extremely hot and windy now so we are all worried the fire could spread.

“People are really worried that they may lose everything,” Findley said.

The RFS posted footage on its official Twitter account showing firefighters tackling one of the three blazes ringing Sydney.

A waterbomber aircraft was dwarfed by thick grey and black billowing cloud as it attempted to douse flames in bushland just metres away from homes.

Australia has been battling wildfires across much of its east coast for weeks, leaving six people dead, over 680 homes destroyed and almost 3 million acres of bush land burnt.

Berejiklian said as many as 40 ho