A pleasant 21 degrees centigrade with sunshine and no clouds marked the opening of the 2019 Canberra flower festival on Saturday.

The festival is also regarded as the biggest celebration of spring in Australia.

The yearly event, namely Floriade, attracts tourists from around Australia and overseas from mid-September to mid-October, each year.

It started in 1988 and this year is the 32nd edition with the theme “World in Bloom”.

Located in the Commonwealth Park and next to the Lake Burley Griffin in the city centre, Floriade 2019 with over one million blooms on display provides a place to let visitors experience the spring.

“Perfect spring weather and all the flowers, and everything around make you feel spring time is here,’’ said Elise with her partner Josh.

According to Elise, a local resident, visiting the festival has almost become her yearly activity.

“For me, I grow up in Canberra.

“So, it is probably my 15th time visiting here,’’ she said.

“I think the weather is so beautiful today, which always helps.

“I think the theme is probably clearer this year compared to some other years.’’

For the old couple Janette and Curtain, it is a good way to take some outdoor walking and enjoy the sunshine.

“I love the garden and I love the flowers.

“For me, it’s a lovely way to have a walk and be out for sunshine, breeze in some fresh air and see some beautiful flowers,’’ Janette said.

The free-entry event, each year having a new theme and attracting about 480,540 visitors last year according to The Canberra Times, is hailed by local media as the largest flower festival in the Southern Hemisphere.

According to the event website, Floriade is a diverse, ever expanding programme of music, cultural celebrations, food and wine, horticultural workshops, market traders, artistic displays, entertainment and recreational activities.

“It is great. We started here today by having some brunches and some good coffee, and we will probably get some honey donuts and other food,’’ said a smiling Elise, after posing for a photo with Josh sitting in a round-shaped flower swing.

There will also be a “nightfest” activity planned to be held from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6 in the month-long event.

According to the organisers, during those days when the sun sets over Commonwealth Park, Floriade becomes an illuminated “wonderland” with nights of entertainment and food. (Xinhua/NAN)