A coalition cabinet of conservatives and Greens was on Tuesday inaugurated in Austria, marking the first time that environmentalists had been represented in the country’s executive.

The new government led by conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Green Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler, is also Austria’s first female-dominated cabinet.

President Alexander Van der Bellen swore in the 15 ministers, including eight women.

The cabinet members include: Klaudia Tanner, who ends the traditional male rule over the Defence Ministry, as well as Susanne Raab, who would manage the integration of migrants in a newly created ministry.

The 35-year-old daughter of Bosnian refugees, Alma Zadic, was sworn in as Justice Minister. She is Austria’s first minister with a migration background.

Kurz’s People’s Party (OeVP) and the Greens reached a coalition agreement that puts climate protection and tax cuts at the top of the agenda, while sticking to the OeVP’s tough stance on immigration.

Kurz’s previous coalition with the far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) collapsed in May over a video that showed FPOe chief, Heinz-Christian Strache, discussing potential infrastructure and media deals with a woman posing as a Russian political donor. (dpa/NAN)