Sola Ojo, Kaduna

After impeachment of the Deputy Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Mukhtar Isa Hazo by 24 members of the House on Thursday, Hon. Isaac Auta has been elected as a replacement.

The 24 members of the House had passed vote of no confidence on Hazo and his subsequent removal before the House went into a rowdy session which led to it abrupt shutdown.

Though the allegations leveled against the impeached Deputy Speaker were undisclosed, as at press time, a new Deputy Speaker has emerged to take the vacant position and avoid lacuna in the House.

Hon. Isaac Auta, representing Kauru Constituency was nominated to replace the impeached Deputy Speaker and was immediately sworn in by the Clerk of the Assembly, who administered oaths of office and allegiance on him.

Shortly after the swearing in, a member representing Makera Constituency, Hon. Liman Dahiru broke into the floor of the Assembly and seized the Maze but, before he could make his way out of the chamber, he was grabbed by the Sergeant-at-Arm, while other members quickly rushed in to retrieve the maze from him.

The plenary thereafter ended in a rowdy session, with the aggrieved member, Dahiru Liman dragged out of the chamber.

Liman who had his dress torn, was later seen outside the Assembly chamber displaying anger over the impeachment of his allied, Hazo.