Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

SENATOR representing Anambra Central in the National Assembly, Uche Ekwunife, yesterday said the best way to address the raging issue of zoning in the next Anambra governorship election is to hand over the reins of office from a man to a woman.

Speaking in her native Igboukwu community during the unveiling of Odenigbo Art Gallery by Uchenna Nwosu, Ekwunife said she is informing her people of her desire to occupy the Awka Government House because she is not only qualified by leadership experience and capacity but that zoning by senatorial zone and gender favours her.

Reeling out examples of women who have occupied political offices by virtue of their paternal origin and not by marital zones, she said her being Anambra South by birth and Central by marriage should be seen as advantage.

Ekwunife also contended that though men have occupied the position of governor in Anambra since creation but for Etiaba’s brief stint, time is ripe to allow women take a shot because they can do better in office.

“The main story now is zoning and I am also recognised by that because zoning favours me too. There have been political precedents to that method too.

“Josephine Anenih is married to Edo man but she represented Anambra, her home state as a minister. As at last month, Chris Ngige’s wife is a permanent secretary for Delta State but she is a director in Anambra State. Florence Ita-Giwa represented Cross River as senator and not Edo where her husband hailed from. The current senator, representing Anambra North, Stella Oduah, is from Anambra North but she was married to Edo man. Daisy Danjuma represented Edo in the National Assembly and not Taraba where she is married to.

“So many precedents here and there, but the most important thing is that you have somebody who is competent and governs you well. The men have done well in governance but the main zoning needed now is from man to woman, that is the authentic zoning. In all, I am covered, zoning from South to Central or from man to woman.

“I am not running because I am a woman but I am running because I have the capacity to be governor and deliver quality leadership and I want you to see me as such. I have the experience, capacity and sagacity,” she said.