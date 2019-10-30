A renowned author, Chike Ofili, yesterday accused ministries of education, publishers and booksellers of sabotaging efforts of writers across the country.

Ofili, who is an aspirant for the post of national president of Association if Nigerian Authors (ANA), vowed to bring those making things difficult for writers to book, if elected.

Addressing newsmen in Asaba, Delta State, Ofili said a body of ANA legal defenders would be constituted to create stumbling block for publishers, vendors and ministries of education.

“I am coming to the place for a major battle. I am going to make them uncomfortable. Among my plans, there is going to be a body of legal defenders that will take it up with this people,” he said.

He said writers are endangered in the hands of publishers, alleging that they connived with pirates and ministries of education to sabotage their works.

“The ministry will not have the courtesy to tell a writer that his/her book has been recommended for use in schools,” he said, and lamented the situation where students from the foundation stage finished from primarily one to six, yet cannot read or write.

“Are you aware that some teachers are wasting our children, especially those in primary schools who don’t know how to read and write?

“Those in schools are more wasted even than those out of school. Such teachers should be sacked and made to pay the backlog of salaries they have received in that six years,” he said.