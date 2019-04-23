Professor of Pastoral Care and Counselling at the South Carolina Christian University, Dr. Vic-Nnamdi Ronnie, has lamented that his career and reputation is under serious threat by the activities of Internet hackers.

Ronnie, who is also the author of the multiple-volume first-of-its-kind deliverance book, ‘‘Overcoming the Queen of the Coast,” stated this in a statement.

The Lagos-born professor, has been on a long sabbatical due to the magnitude of research and investigation involved in what he described as “God-assigned expose of the activities of the marine kingdom.” Dr. Ronnie disclosed that she had reported the menace to the police as well as alerted relevant government agencies and the public on the advanced method of the cyber criminals.

Activities of the internet hackers, he noted had made life miserable for him because, “they threaten my professional reputation garnered through decades of hard work in Christian counselling/pastoral care and academic enquiry as an author-in-residence.

“In the last few months, it came to my attention that my social media account had been hacked, unnoticed; numerous e-mails and SMS were being sent by the scammers to solicit for money, which did not emanate from me.

“My social media accounts – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, including e-mail addresses – were hacked. Telephone lines were duplicated and replicated, unnoticed.

“These gave unlimited access to the scammers, as they might have used this identity theft to defraud other innocent people.”

The author regretted that even though he operates no online foreign account(s), the hackers dubiously got his pictures from the Internet and used it to open Internet accounts.