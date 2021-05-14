By Damiete Braide

The experiences of life of Stella Olusanmi who is founder, Stella Ihwechi Foundation, can suitably fit into a Nollywood movie bestseller.

Born into a dysfunctional family of constant squabbles and abuses, Olasanmi, as a result, over the years, became immune to abuses and became a “patience” expert of 27 years of her life, bringing her experiences to bear in a book she entitled, Overcoming Manipulation.

The main message in the book is to know how to overcome manipulation without cutting off the bond of friendship and family unity but set boundaries that do not allow you to be maltreated.

Olusanmi, a conflict mediator and On-air-Personality, said, “The idea is to educate people how manipulation can turn an individual into a dumb and daft person in a situation. What manipulation is and the different ways one can be manipulated. A lot of people are manipulated in their marriages, by siblings, at work places etc. At work, people manipulate each other to take over their positions or to be favoured by their superiors.”

The book, according to Olusanmi, would be freely given to students in secondary schools because of her spiritual conviction and her experience of dropping out of school due to lack of financial assistance.

“We want to bridge this gap. The proceeds gotten through sales will be used to send over 1,000 children back to different schools all over the country. Nigeria is great and a land of opportunities. Let us help a few that we can, get equipped in taking the opportunity that is available. We will through a foundation pay and enrol them in different schools.”

She, however, pleaded for partnership and assistance from well spirited Nigerians to do more.