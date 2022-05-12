The Catholic Cleric in charge of the Holy Spirit Parish, Onireke Ojo Lagos, Rev. Fr. Anthony Okereke, has admonished leaders to render service and not amass wealth at the expense of the people.

Okereke, gave the advice on Thursday Mass, dedicated by the Church to spur God’s intervention in the leadership of the country.

The parish, known for its fervent interssissional prayers on issues of the public, instituted the weekly session ahead of the 2023 General Elections, for a seamless transition.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos reports that the session, meant to conscientise people against vote buying and selling, prayed for the unity of the country.

In his message at the early morning event, Okereke tasked those seeking elective position in the forthcoming democratic dispensation, to purge themselves of corrupt traits, to serve the public in atmost good faith.

“Position of authority in every sphere is a previllege to make people happy and not create room for self aggrandisement.

“It is not expected of us as leaders to use the position and enrich ourselves while the rest of the community is in state of squalor.

“As leaders we hold the position in trust for the common good, therefore, it will be a betrayal of trust and abuse of office to use such position against the wishes and aspirations of the people.

“As good leaders, we should be accessible to the people just the way Jesus Christ is available to us to render help for us to reach our goals,” he said.

The preist frowned at the widdening gulf between the leaders and the followers in Nigeria and said such class gap was injurious to humanity.

He asked the electorate, especially party delegates, to choose persons that have public interest at heart at primaries, to enable the country to grow.

He prayed that God would grant the people descerning mind to elect good leaders and urged leaders to distance themselves from any act that would smear their integrity.

He warned that leaders should desist from doing bad but serve the people, for God’s anger against wicked leaders were unbearable.(NAN)