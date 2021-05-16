“And the seventy returned again with joy, saying, Lord, even the devils are subject unto us through thy name. And he said unto them, I beheld Satan as lightning fall from heaven. Behold, I give unto you power to tread on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy: and nothing shall by any means hurt you.” Luke 10:17-19

Introduction

The preaching of the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ with corresponding display of the authority of Christ is one of the mandates we have as Christians. This is the subject of our text today. The disciples were sent out by Christ and they returned with fantastic testimonies of joy. Devils were subject to them through the name of Jesus. What a wonderful experience! It can and will be yours too in the days ahead in Jesus name. Christ Himself confirmed their experience and enlarged their authority.

In this study therefore, we shall attempt a detailed study of the authority and its enlargement.

Authority through the name of Jesus

There is great authority and power in the name of Jesus. (Jn. 14:12-14; 16:24; Phil.2:9-10).

Good news from evangelistic outreach. v. 17

– The 70/72 disciples sent out (Luke 10:1), returned rejoicing (v.17); not complaining of opposition, persecution, discouragement or tiredness from the journey.

– They rejoiced in the success they achieved, especially in casting out demons in the name of Jesus.

– They give the glory to the Lord. “Lord, even the devils are subject unto us through thy name.”

– They derived comfort from their experience as they speak of it with the air of inner bubbling “Even the devils are subject unto us.”

This is the joy, authority, power and spiritual exposure that accrue to those who go out with the good tidings.

Greater spiritual onslaught on Satan’s kingdom. v. 18.

When we go out with the gospel in crusade, street walk, door to door, power night, rally, medical and other evangelism etc, we are dealing deadly blows on Satan’s kingdom that goes beyond our wildest imagination. Only the spiritual eyes and a man like Jesus can see and discern such manifestations.

– While the disciples went out, the heart and eyes of the Lord were with them. He saw what they didn’t see. “Satan fall as lightning from heaven.”

– Every spiritual power (power in high places – Eph. 6:12) that hitherto constitute a barrier over the heaven above us loose their grip and fall off in Jesus name.

Authority and joy enlarged by Jesus Christ. V. 19, 20.

Authority enlarged. v. 19.

Those that have and use well their talents/anointing will be given more and they “shall have abundance.” (Matt. 25:29). “The liberal soul shall be made fat……” (Proverbs 11:25).

Jesus enlarged the authority of these disciples following their successful outreach and exploit. You want anointing/empowerment/authority, go into the harvest field and use all your gifts and talents assiduously.

– An offensive power/authority. v. 19a. Christ gave the disciples “power to tread on serpents and scorpions and over all the power of the enemy” (see Mark 16:18a).

– A defensive power/authority. v. 19b. Also, the disciples are insulated from any hurt of the enemy… “and nothing shall by any means hurt you.” (see Acts 28:5; Mark 16:18b; Ezekiel 2:6)

Joy enlarged. v. 20

Jesus directed the disciples to a better and greater reason for rejoicing. Believers should not make the authority they have over unclean spirits the chief or only reason for rejoicing. There is something better and higher …… “your names are written in heaven”. That is, in the Lamb’s book of life (Rev. 21:27). While we do not undermine the vital place of miracles especially in ministry, we should note that power to become the children of God is to be valued more than power to work miracles.

Conclusion

The authority in the name of Jesus is better seen when we obey Christ’s command to go preach the gospel using our God-given talents and gifts. As we go, visible and invisible exploits and breakthroughs will follow with the attendant overflow of joy and the prospect of enlargement in power, authority and anointing. May the joy of the Lord fill your life as you respond to the Master’s duty in Jesus name. Amen.

A Call to take a Decision

Beloved, have you entered into personal relationship with Jesus Christ by accepting Him as your Lord and Saviour? If you have not, you need to do so without delay. Inviting and accepting Jesus Christ into your life is the beginning of a glorious and eternally rewarding relationship with God, your Creator. It is a decision you can never regret as you walk with Him faithfully and consistently for the rest of your life. Surrender your life to Jesus Christ today by acknowledging that you are a sinner. God sent Jesus Christ to die for you and as you confess your sins to Him, He will forgive you so that you will not have to be punished for the same. Ask Jesus Christ to cleanse our with His precious blood, deliver you from sin and Satan and empower you by the Holy Spirit to henceforth live above sin and live totally for God from now on. You can write and share your testimony via [email protected]