From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A 73-year-old woman and four other persons have been confirmed dead in a ghastly road accident along the Tombia-Amassoma Road area, Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State..

Eye-witness accounts stated that the bodies of three female and two male victims were recovered from the scene of the accident.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) of the Bayelsa Police Command, Asinim Butswat, the accident which occurred on Thursday evening involved a Toyota Venza with Reg. N0. KMK 617 BY and two Tricycles with Reg. No. NSK 073 QH and LND 223 QH.

The Toyota Venza was said to have been at fault and immediately the women driving the vehicle identified as Buthurst Augusta Nyoun realised what she has done she fled the scene to avoid lynching by the people.

“Five corpses were evacuated from the scene and three of them have been identified as, Okon Daniel aged 47 years, Oweinkuro Profit aged 52 years and Mrs. Domoye Ikpaipai aged 73 years. The others two corpses were that of a middle aged male and female. One of the victims has also been identified as a staff of the popular hangout in the Bayelsa State capital, Axters and a student of the State owned Niger Delta University, Amassoma.”

Butswat disclosed that police operatives are on the trail of the driver of the Toyota Venza one for allegedly causing the accident and absconding from the scene.

“The Police have launched manhunt for the accused female who drove the Venza for possible culpable homicide. Investigation is ongoing to arrest the fleeing woman. The sketch marks of the scene of the accident have been taken and investigation is ongoing”

An official of the Federal Road Safety Corps in the Bayelsa Sector Command, Mr. Soroh Tonye, who also confirmed the number of causalities to our correspondent, said that four persons died on the spot, while another victim died on the way to the hospital.

Tonye who blamed the accident on over speeding during the rainfall said other victims of the accident are currently receiving treatment at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital in Okolobiri.