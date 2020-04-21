Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Chief Executive Officer of Globe Motors, Chief Willie Anumudu from Imo State has died of a cardiac arrest in Lagos, according to one of his kinsmen, Marcom Nlemigbo.

Nlemigbo who is also the Imo State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) told our correspondent that he spoke last with Anumudu at the weekend and observed thst his health was failing.

Anumudu, according to Nlemigbo would be remembered for his transparency, integrity and above all his philanthropic gestures.

“He would surely be missed by all in the community even in the state, he is a great giver, he would be remembered for his transparency and integrity.

“I spoke to him three days ago; he was not sounding fine. I know he had a heart problem and I believe that was the cause of his death,” Nlemigbo said.

The late Anumudu hailed from Obazu, Mbieri in Imo State; he was a renowned automobile dealer and economists.

He was born November,1951 (69), he had his tertiary education at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka in 1977, and was happily married to his beautiful wife, Nkiru till his death.