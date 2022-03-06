By Christopher Oji

Atleast one person died while five others were injured in a motor accident that occurred Sunday at at Amje bus stop, Ajegunle, Alagbado area of the State.

The accident involved a black Toyota Highlander SUV with registration number BDG 654 DC driven by Mr. Akinola Sulaimon .

According to Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, While driving from Toll gate axis towards Kola bus stop along the Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway, the driver rammed into some shops at Amje area.

“As a result of the auto crash, one female victim, Simisola Abedoye, died ,while five others were critically injured. The injured victims were immediately taken to General Hospital, Ota, Ogun State where they are currently receiving medical treatment. The body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue of the same hospital for autopsy.

“The driver has been arrested and is in police custody. Efforts are being made to recover the vehicle involved in the crash.

“Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abiodun Alabi, has directed that a speedy but thorough investigation into the accident should be carried out, even as he expresses condolence to the bereaved family of the deceased”