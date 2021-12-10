From Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

A luxury bus and Toyota Hiace bus collided along the Anyigba- Lokoja Highway, yesterday afternoon, killing 10 people with several others injured.

The Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr.Solomon Aguri, who made the disclosure in a telephone interview with journalists in Lokoja, yesterday, said that the accident happened at about 3.40pm on Ajegwu bridge.

Aguri explained that the crash involved two vehicles, one luxury bus with Reg. No. XE536AWK and Toyota Hiace with 73 people were involved in the accident.

He further said that 10 passengers died on the spot, while five others received varying degrees of injuries.

He disclosed that the accident was caused by over-speeding which led to loss of control by one of the drivers, leading to multiple accidents at the scene.

The FRSC boss stated that the corpses of the victims were deposited at the Holy Memorial Mortuary, at Ochadamu in Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State, while those injured were taken to the intensive care unit of undisclosed hospital for treatment.

Aguri noted that traffic control was carried out at the scene, stressing that obstructions had been removed and traffic normalcy restored along the affected road by FRSC and other security agencies present at the scene.

