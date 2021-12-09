From Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

It was a black Thursday afternoon when a luxury bus and Toyota Hiace bus collided along Ayingba Lokoja highway killing 10 people with several injured

The Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps, Mr.Solomon Aguri who disclosed this in a telephone interview with journalists in Lokoja on Thursday, explained that the accident happened at about 3.40 pm on Ajegwu bridge .

Aguri explained that the crash involved two vehicles , one Luxury Bus with Reg. No. XE536AWK and Toyota Hiace with 73 persons were involved in the accident.

He further stressed that 10 passengers died on the spot, while 5 others received varying degree of injuries.

He disclosed that thee accident was caused by over speeding which led to loss of control by one of the drivers leading to multiple accidents at the scene.

The FRSC boss Stated that the corpses of the victims have been deposited at the Holy Memorial Mortuary at Ochadamu in Ofu Local government area of Kogi State while those injured have been taken to intensive care unit of undisclosed hospital for treatment .

Aguri noted that traffic control was carried out at the scene, stressing that obstructions has been removed and traffic normalcy restored along the affected road by FRSC and other Security agencies present at the scene.

