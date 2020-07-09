Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Twelve persons have been confirmed dead in a tragic road accident along Tombia-Amassoma in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The tragic accident which occurred Wednesday night was between a 14-seater passenger bus and a diesel tanker truck loaded with chippings.

According to eye-witness’s account nine persons were burnt beyond recognition on the spot while three later died at the Niger Delta Teaching Hospital in Okolobiri where they were taken to for treatment.

”The accident occurred along the Tombia /Amassoma road very close to the Airport Junction on Wednesday evening”.

“The Bus and DIESEL tanker collide and the bus burst into flames, everybody in the bus was trapped and burnt beyond recognition except three survivors. The three survivors however later gave up the ghost, only one is breathing” the eyewitness said.

Officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed the incident noting that the burnt passengers were unrecognised and nobody could not immediately identify the victims, “when we arrived the scene at about 10pm there was nothing we could do.”

The FRSC officials confirmed that preliminary investigation showed that it was over speeding on the part of the diesel truck.

“When we believe the truck driver removed the plate number and escaped from the scene of the accident. But the passenger bus was numbered VA6243”

Also speaking, the spokesman of the Bayelsa State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident and said the scene was gory and horrible,”