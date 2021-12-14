From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Fourteen persons have been confirmed dead in a motor accident that occurred at the Bayelsa section of the East/ West road on Monday.

According to investigations the accident happened at Sampou junction, Kolokuma/ Opokuma Local Government Area of the state.

Eye-witness account said 14 people were burnt beyond recognition while five people including a driver of one of the vehicles sustained various degrees of injuries and were taken to the Kaiama General Hospital.

It was learnt that two vehicles, a while Toyota Hiace bus with registration number LND 247 XX and a black Lexus SUV with registration number KWL 726 GN were involved in the accident.

The bus was said to be coming from Lagos heading to Port Harcourt while the Lexus SUV was heading towards Warri when the accident occurred.

Officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) that were on hand to help the victims blamed the accident on over speeding and wrongful overtaking.

The FRSC in its report 14 people were killed on the spot while five people including three male and two female survived and are receiving medical treatment at the Kaima General Hospital.

