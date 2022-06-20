From John Adams Minna

No fewer than 18 passengers in a Lagos-Kano bound 18-seater bus have lost their lives in an early morning auto crash in Minna, the Niger state capital.

The accident, which witnesses said occurred at Gidan Kwanu, along the Minna-Bida road, saw the entire passengers in the bus burnt beyond recognition.

The deceased driver of the bus was said to have run into a stationary truck which developed fault and was abandoned with a caution sign for oncoming vehicles.

The deceased bus driver, who properly was on high speed, ran into the truck and the bus was said to have cut flame immediately, and the unconscious passengers were burnt beyond recognition.

The accident, according to villagers around the scene, occurred at about 3am yesterday morning and the passengers were all burnt before any help could reach them. The villagers, however, said they only came out around 5:30am.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Niger state, DSP Abiodun Wasiu, who confirmed the incident said that the victims were given a mass burial close to the scene of the accident.

He said that the plate number of the bus was also burnt beyond recognition, but added that efforts were being made to trace the bus.

