From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Three people were, on Monday night, burnt beyond recognition in a fatal road accident, along the East- West road in Bayelsa State.

Investigations revealed that the accident, which occurred at Opokuma junction, involved a Toyota Camry with registration number LS 529 KY, and a Mazda 323 with registration number GBB 532 XA.

Sources said two people involved in the accident, including a Police Constable, survived with various degrees of minor injuries.

A witness attributed the accident to over speeding and loss of control, which resulted in a head-on collision. The Toyota Camry was said to be loaded with petroleum products which triggered a heavy explosion and fire which burnt the victims.

Two males and a female were confirmed dead while two males survived and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

A Senior Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bayelsa, who confirmed the accident, said the injured victims were rescued to a hospital at Yenagoa for treatment. He also disclosed that the accident which caused traffic gridlock on the East- West road was cleared by officers of the FRSC, led by the SO OF Kolokuma/Opokuma.

“The two cars were burnt and the victims in the Mazda were burnt beyond recognition as the Camry was loaded with adulterated Premium Motor Spirit PMS, which sparked the fire. The SO KOLGA with the assistance of other motorists cleared the obstruction on the road for free flow of traffic.”

