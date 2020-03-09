Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A family of four yesterday died in an accident that occurred on the highway linking Sharada Industrial Area with Chalawa Zone in Gaida town in the outskirts of Kano city.

The family head, Muhammad Sagir, 40, was traveling on a motorbike with his wife and three children when the fatal accident involving a truck occurred.

The police public relations officer in the state, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said that they have commenced investigations into the accident.

He said that five victims were evacuated from the scene of the accident to the Murtala Muhammad Specialists Hospital.

“The man, his wife and two children eventually died while one other person escaped unhurt,” he said.

Kiyawa said that the police have since launched a manhunt for the truck driver, who he said fled the scene soon after the accident, adding that the truck has been moved to the Bompai headquarters of the command.