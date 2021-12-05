From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Nine persons have been confirmed to have died in a ghastly motor accident at Glory Land drive, Igbogene, Yenagoa Local Government of Bayelsa State.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Among those killed in the crash include the woman leader of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),Ogbia Local Government Area and parents of a newly wedded couple.

The accident which occurred on Saturday has thrown Ogbia and Sagbala Local Governments Areas into mourning,

Eye-witness account said the accident involved a Toyota Hiace Bus with Reg No. AKL 652 YP and a Toyota Venza with Reg No. KMK 923 AA.

The Toyota Hiace bus was said to be returning to Sagbama from Yenagoa where its occupants attended a wedding ceremony when it ran into a pothole and somersaulted leaving no chance for the Toyota Venza to avoid it as it crashed into it.

The Bayelsa State Police Command through its spokesperson, SP Asinim Butswat on Sunday confirmed the incident and said the traffic division of the command have taken the sketch marks at the scene and commenced investigation into the fatal car accident..

Butswat disclosed that the corpses of the victims have been deposited at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital(NDUTH), Okolobiri while the injured passengers are responding to treatment at the same facility.

The officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) were also at the scene to assist in the evacuation of victims corroborated earlier statements made by the Police.

The FRSC officials confirmed that three male and four female survived the accident with various degrees of injuries.

The Chairman of the Sagbama Local Government Council, Mr Embeleakpo Alale speaking on the accident after a visit to other victims receiving treatment at NDUTH, Okolobiri and Tobis hospital, Yenagoa, expressed deep sadness over an auto crash.

“My thoughts are with the family of the bereaved. I am deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives of Sagbama origin or of any other human being for that matter. We are monitoring the progress of survivors admitted in the hospital and will give whatever support we can,” he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .