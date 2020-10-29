Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Two unidentified young men on Thursday lost their lives in a road accident in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

The two men, believed to be traders, were reportedly riding on a motorcycle and conveying a bag of corn to an unknown destination.

The accident occurred in the wee hours of the day, the victims were crushed to death by a fully loaded tanker trailer.

The accident occurred at Ureje area of Ado-Ekiti, along Ado-Ekiti-Ikare, Ondo State highway, at Federal Polytechnic road, Ado-Ekiti.

Eye witnesses alleged that the two men, while riding on the motorcycle with the bag of corn mistakenly hooked on the edge of the trailer while on motion, and the bike instantly fell under the vehicle.

In the process, the trailer ran through the two occupants of the motorcycle and killed them on the spot.

It was a gory scene as their skulls and brains were scattered on the road in the pool of blood.

Scores of sympathizers in the neighbourhood who heard the loud bang of the collision between the petrol tanker and the motorcycle, rushed to the scene to see if a life could be saved, but to no avail.

Men of the Nigeria police from the Odo Ado Division who rushed to the scene were said to have saved the truck from being set ablaze as the truck was said to be fully loaded with petrol as at the time of the occurrence.

Officials of the state Fire Service, having alerted about the incident later came to remove the corpses, under supervision of the police, for onward deposition at the morgue.