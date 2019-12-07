Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

A ghastly auto crash involving two vehicles and a motorcycle claimed two lives on Saturday evening in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

We gathered that the incident happened at the LAMECO filling station Roundabout.

A victim who was seriously injured was promptly taken to the hospital by men of the Osun State-owned ambulance service.

The remains of the commercial motorcyclist who lost his life were mangled, while his fair-complexioned lady passenger who also died, had her legs crushed in the accident.

It was gathered that the driver of a truck carrying sand with registration number FNN 364 XA that was coming from Iwo axis of Osogbo East Bye-pass lost control due to brake failure while approaching LAMECO filling station roundabout and ran over the motorcyclists and his passenger that were said to be coming from Ilobu road and killed them instantly.

The truck also hit a Nissan Primerer with registration number EJG 581AA, upturned the vehicle, leaving the driver who was the sole occupant of the vehicle seriously injured.

Men of the Nigeria Police Force and Road Safety Corps had hectic time controlling vehicular movement at the scene of the accident.

Meanwhile, the remains of the victims of the accident were taken to the mortuary.