Okey Sampson, Umuahia

An auto crash in Abia, Abia State which occurred yesterday has claimed the life of a woman whose identity could not be immediately ascertained.

It was gathered that the woman boarded a tricycle (keke), heading from the Osisioma axis to Aba Main motor park when on getting to a point along Aba/Owerri Road, the keke rammed into a stationary truck.

It was gathered that immediately the keke rammed the truck, the woman who was sitting in front of the commercial tricycle died on the spot even before help could come her way.

Some people who witnessed the incident, attributed the cause of the accident to over speeding and recklessness on the part of the tricycle operator.

Other occupants of the tricycle including the operator were said escaped unhurt.

The keke operator was later taken into detention by the police in the area.