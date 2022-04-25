From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Three persons were reported to have died in Aba, Abia state on Monday following a fatal auto crash that occurred in the city.

This is even as another person was said to have died Sunday evening as a result of electrocution occasioned by a torrential rain that swept across the city.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The accident which took the lives of three persons whose identities could not be immediately ascertained, occurred on the popular Okigwe road in Aba.

It involved a white colour Mercedes C300 4Matic with registration No Abuja: KUJ 425 BJ and a Black colour GLK 350 4 Matic with registration No Enugu: JRV 320 EA.

The vehicles said to have been coming in opposite direction on top speed, were reported to have had head-on collision at about 2am on Monday.

Two occupants of the vehicles died on the spot, while the third, died at a private hospital where he was taken for medical attention.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Other occupants of the vehicles, including women were said to have sustained various degrees of injuries.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Investigations revealed that drivers of the cars were coming back from night clubs and might have been driving under the influence of Alcohol.

Meanwhile, a man lost his life in the Ngwa/Ohanku Road axis of Aba on Sunday following a torrential rain that swept across the city.

The man, said to be a native of Item, in Bende Local Government Area, but resident on the Okoro Road axis of the city was said to have died as he was returning from an outing and stepped on a naked electricity cable unearthed by the surging flood.

Many property were reported to have been destroyed by the flood.