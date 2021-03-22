From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

No fewer than 19 passengers were reported killed in a ghastly road traffic crash at the Kateri axis of the Kaduna-Abuja highway Sunday evening.

According to the report, the crash, which occurred late on Sunday evening, involved a commercial DAF Trailer which was believed to have been caused by a combination of overspeeding, and a burst tyre.

This, the report added, led to a loss of control by the driver, causing the vehicle to veer into the bush.

A statement by the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said, “A total of fifty-three (53) people were involved in the crash; 16 of these died on the spot, with three others later confirmed dead. Thirty-four (34) sustained injuries which ranged from bruises and cuts to dislocations and head injuries. They were evacuated from the scene by personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps.

“The survivors are receiving treatment in hospital.

“Officials of the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, visited the site of the crash to ascertain the report of events and avoid misrepresentations of the incident.

“According to Auwal Idris, the driver, most of the passengers on board the ill-fated trailer were picked at Kara, by a filling station in Lagos, with some to be dropped off at Zaria, while Kano was meant to be the final destination.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed shock and sadness at the report, and prayed for the repose of the souls of those who perished in the crash, while sending condolences to their families. He also wished the injured victims a speedy recovery.

“Going further, Governor commended the personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps for their swift response, and prompt evacuation of the casualties from the scene.

“The Governor enjoined drivers on the route to exercise caution at all times and avoid potentially dangerous driving practices like speeding”.

