Nineteen persons were killed on Tuesday in Jigawa State when a bus conveying them from a wedding ceremony lost control and burst into flames.

The crash happened on in Gwaram Sabuwa, a village around 100 kilometres (60 miles) from the state capital, Dutse.

The 18-seater bus which carried 40 women and children skidded off the road after it lost a front tyre.

“Nineteen people were killed in the accident and 21 others were injured,” state police spokesman Abdul Jinjiri told AFP.

Residents said the bus somersaulted, burst into flames and burnt the victims alive. The passengers were said to be returning from a wedding ceremony in nearby Bauchi State when the crash happened.

Road accidents in Nigeria are common.

Frequent causes are poorly-maintained roads and vehicles, reckless driving and speeding.

At least 12 people were killed and 16 injured on April 13 when a fuel tanker exploded in Gombe State after falling on its side.

Nineteen people were killed a week earlier when a truck crashed in northern Katsina state.