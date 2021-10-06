From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Two persons were reportedly killed, yesterday, while six others sustained varying degrees of injury in an auto crash in Anambra State.

The accident which occurred along Ihialla- Onitsha expressway, involved a mercedes trailer and Toyota Hiace bus with nine persons on board.

A commuter alleged that the bus driver was counting money while on top speed and rammed into a parked trailer which had a tyre burst.

Confirming the incident, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Adeoye Irelewuyi attributed the crash to loss of control and excessive speed.

He sympathized with the deceased families and wished the injured victims quick recovery, urging motoring public to maintain safe speed limit and also give maximum concentration when driving.

He said: “A fatal crash occurred at Okija by Ihialla- Onitsha Express way yesterday 5th October, 2021 at about 1543hours.

“The crash involved two vehicles, a Mercedes Trailer with registration number: XF-123-JJT commercial and a Toyota Hiace bus commercial, with registration number: XC-505ATN. Belonging to Imo State Transport Company (RTC).

“Nine people (5male adults and 4 female adults) were involved in the crash. 6 casualties (3male adults and 3 female adults) sustained varying degrees of injury. 2 male adults were killed.

“The injured victims were rushed to Obijackson Foundation, Okija by FRSC and police personnel where two male adults were confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.”

In the same vein, a truck conductor same day lost his life after jumping off from a vehicle along the same road.

According to an eyewitness, “the Mack Tanker driver, on excessive speed, lost control when he sighted another truck coming out of the Depot.

“Suspecting a possible crash ahead, the conductor of the Mack tanker jumped out of the vehicle and got smashed by the rear tyre of the Tanker.”

The FRSC boss said the injured were rushed to Our Lady’s of Lourdes by FRSC and police personnel where one male adult was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.