From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The people of Ovom in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State were thrown into mourning at the weekend when a driver of a tipper lorry, whose name could not be immediately identified, crushed his younger brother and his friend to death in the area.

The articulated vehicle driver, who is said to hail from Opobo in Rivers State, but resides in the Ogbor Hill axis of Aba, had reportedly gone to a sand excavating site at Ovom, Ogbor Hill to get white sand he would supply to a customer.

Meanwhile, his younger brother, whose name was also not immediately known, and who was riding on a motorcycle with his friend, who hailed from the community, had pulled-by on a spot along the Ovom axis of the Aba/Azumini Highway to engage in some discussions.

An eye witness said as they were discussing by the road side, the tipper lorry driven by one of the deceased brother, on getting to where the two were standing, suddenly developed propeller problem.

The problem according to the source made the driver to lose control of the lorry which rammed into the two men and their motorcycle and both died instantly.

“It is a pitable cite to behold how the tipper mingled the bodies of these two friends and it became more painful that it was the tipper lorry driven by the elder brother of one of the victims that killed them”, the source said.

Investigations revealed that one of the victims, the young man who hailed from Ovom had procured documents with which he intended to travel out of the country, hopefully by next week before the incident happened.