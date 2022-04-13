The zone Rs 5 of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said no fewer than 143 lives were lost in various road traffic crashes (RTCs) across the zone between January and March.

The Zonal Commanding Officer (ZCO) in charge of Edo, Delta, and Anambra, Mr Ayodele Kumapayi, who made the disclosure, yesterday, in Benin, said that the figure represented a 28. 80 per cent increase compared with the 111 people killed in road traffic crashes across the zone within the same period last year.

He also said that 1,456 people were involved in the crashes within the period under review, against the 1,407 involved within the same period last year, representing a 3.40 per cent increase in the number involved in the RTCs in the zone.

“Also, between January and March this year, 489 people out of those involved in the RTCs were injured, whereas within the same period last year, 464 people were injured.

“This is a 5.30 per cent increase comparatively. However, there was a 3.50 per cent decrease in the number of RTCs recorded in the zone within the period under review, as 193 RTCs were recorded against the 200 recorded within the same period last year.

“We also had a decrease in serious cases recorded as 79 serious cases were recorded against 122 recorded within the same period in the previous year, and this is a 35.20 per cent decrease,” he said.

The ZCO also said that 63 of the crashes recorded were fatal, and represents a 38.70 per cent increase compared with the 49 recorded in the first quarter of 2021.

“However, minor cases recorded were 29 and we had the same figure last year too,” he said.

Kumapayi further disclosed that 13,474 traffic offenders were arrested for various traffic offences in the zone within the period under review, compared with the 8,912 offenders recorded within the same period in the previous year.

“On offences committed, 15,537 offences were committed between January and March this year, while within the same period last year, 10,541 offences were recorded”.

Kumapayi also said that with effect from today until April 30, there would be special operations across the zone.

He said that in line with the directive from the National Headquarters of the corps, there would be deployment of men to all route corridors in the zone, adding that the objective of the special operation is to enhance visibility of personnel of the corps on major road corridors.

He said that offences during the Easter period would centre mainly on enforcement.

He said offences that are prone to cause RTCs are speeding, dangerous overtaking, lane indiscipline, overloading, route and seat belt violations and use of phone while driving.