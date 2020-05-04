Despite the ravages of the coronavirus and the gloom it has cast on the world and Nigeria in particular, friends of the late founder and Chairman of Globe Motors Holdings Nigeria Limited, Willy Anumudu, have continued mourn and pour eulogies on the deceased.

One of them is the Director General of the National Automotive Design And Development Council, {NADDC}, Abuja, Jelani Aliyu, who described the death of the Mercedes-Benz and Toyota front-running dealer as a huge loss to the nation’s automotive industry.

Aliyu recalled that beyond the marks Anumudu made in the auto sector, he would also be remembered as “a man of great integrity.”

Apart from being one of the top dealers in the Toyota, Mercedes-Benz and other brands over some decades, Anumudu’s Globe Motors recently invested in the local assembly of Higer, a Chinese brand of commercial vehicles, notably mini buses and a range of light and medium duty trucks.

“Anumudu was an exemplary pillar of progress, especially to the automotive sector. The company he founded and led has been adding considerable value to the nation. The industry has lost a strong supporter, who was committed to the growth of the sector,” the NADDC Director General stated.

The Globe Motors Chairman died in his Ikoyi, Lagos, residence, at the age of 61 in the early hours of Tuesday, April 21, following complications arising from a protracted illness.