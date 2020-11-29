The Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) has announced that all is set for its Training/Capacity Building programme holding on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at the Golden Tulip Hotel Essential, Airport Road, Lagos

Despite the corona virus pandemic which has adversely affected socio-economic activities this year, the organisers said in a statement that the event is being supported by Coscharis Motors plc, Stallion Automobile Group, Massilia Motors Limited and Cars45 Limited .

This year’s training/capacity building will be based on the topic ‘’The Role Of Nigeria’s Automotive Journalists Amid COVID-19 Era.’ with Dr Oscah Odiboh, a lecturer at Convenant University Otta, Ogun State, as the speaker..

The second paper by Yusuf Aweda Jimoh, a Microsoft-certified technology specialist, network and software engineer,/ which is in line with the digital migration in present day journalism, is titled, ‘Utilising Social Media Tools in News Reportage By Journalists.”

Billed to deliver keynote addresses are the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, and the Director-General, National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Aliyu Jelani.

The one-day training is expected to enrich and expand the knowledge of participating journalists taking into consideration that the automotive industry is one of the critical sectors in the country.