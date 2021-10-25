By Moses Akaigwe

The Nigerian Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) has announced that the 2021 edition of its annual awards will hold on December 1, 2021, at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos

NAJA Awards celebrates and rewards excellence in the Nigerian automotive industry in the outgoing year.

A statement by the Chairman, 2021 NAJA Awards Planning Committee, Theodore Opara, said a panel of jurists is presently compiling nominations in the various categories.

“Industry experts are expected to decide the nominees based through a scoring system that will test vehicles’ strength, weaknesses and popularity against other contenders in same category,” the statement said.

The committee has undertaken to pay close attention to the competition and trends in the auto world, in addition to taking advice from industry experts in arriving at nominations and decoding eventual winners.

The committee further said, “In this year’s edition, there will also be a special honour for the Chairman of Toyota Nigeria Ltd, Chief Michael Ade-Ojo,and some other industry giants for their immense contributions to the development of Nigeria’s auto industry.

“Other award segments are Luxury Car, Heavy Duty Truck, Auto Plant, CEO, Auto Personality, Corporate Social Responsibility-Conscious Company, Pick-up, and Showroom of the Year, among others.”

Also commenting on the event, the Chairman of NAJA, Mike Ochonma, said the 2021 edition would provide an avenue to recognise corporate stakeholder, organisations, automobiles, and ancillary products, such as tyre brands that had been outstanding in the country’s auto industry within the year.

