The annual Nigerian Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) training/workshop will this year hold on Friday, July 26, at the Golden Tulip Hotel, Airport Road, Lagos.

A statement from the organisers disclosed that among the special guests expected at the training are the Corps Marshal of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, and the Director-General, National Automotive Design & Development Council (NADDC ), Aliyu Jelani.

During the one-day comprehensive programme, facilitators will be speaking on basic principles of mechatronics, automotive maintenance, electrical/electronics systems and air-conditioning systems. A university don is scheduled to take a look at the contemporary automotive policy as well as the tariff regimes, while an insurance company will be dwelling on transport insurance among other relevant industry related issues.

The event will also provide avenue for critical stakeholders to ventilate their perspectives on some of the burning issues in the auto industry and the way forward.

Julie Chi-Nwaoha, chairperson of this year’s event, said the auto industry is one fundamental industry in Nigeria that one cannot ignored because of the huge contributions to the nation’s economy. She emphasised that there is need for consistent training and retraining because of its benefits to the motoring journalists that are reporting the beat.: